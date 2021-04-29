West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (20 – 26 April 2021)

THE SAHEL

29 MILLION SAHELIANS NEED HUMANITARIAN AID AND PROTECTION

A new record high of 29 million Sahelians in six countries – Burkina Faso, northern Cameroon, Chad, Mali, Niger and north-east Nigeria – are now in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, five million more people than last year. On 27 April, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations expressed their concern over the rapid worsening of the crisis. Growing needs in the Sahel are being exacerbated by ever-shrinking humanitarian space, which is dragging the entire response into a negative spiral. The number of people forcibly displaced has never been higher: from the Central Sahel to the Lake Chad Basin, 5.3 million people are uprooted and in need of protection. This unparalleled situation requires immediate action, yet among the main challenges to deliver effective aid remains the funding shortfall. Without sufficient resources, the crisis will further escalate, eroding communities’ resilience and putting millions more children, women and men at risk. At the end of April 2021, only 9 per cent of the required US$ 3.7 billion have been received.

**CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC **

CONTINUOUS CLASHES, DISPLACEMENT LEAD TO INCREASING NEEDS

Thousands of people have fled from Yelewa and Service Kollo towns in Niem Commune, Nana-Mambéré Prefecture, following clashes between armed forces and non-state armed groups in the region. Multiple population movements have been reported in the region since early April due to ongoing clashes, resulting in multisectoral needs. Humanitarian partners have not yet been able to assess the humanitarian situation or provide emergency response. Access is heavily restricted due to the ongoing conflict and the presence of explosive devices. In separate incidents in the region, on 20 and 22 April, three civilians were killed and two injured as their vehicles drove over explosive devices.

CHAD

PRESIDENT’S DEATH MIGHT DRIVE FURTHER HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

On 20 April, the President of Chad Idriss Déby died after 30 years in power. His death was announced hours after he was declared the winner of the presidential elections. He was reportedly fatally wounded while visiting troops fighting a rebel incursion coinciding with the elections. The attacks led humanitarian organizations to temporarily suspend their activities in Faya, Borkou province, Mao, Kanem province, and to reduce their activities to the minimum in the Lac Province, due to growing insecurity. Following Déby’s death, the country’s parliament was dissolved and the army announced that Déby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, would head a Transitional Military Council (TMC) for 18 months before elections were held. Déby’s death might lead to political instability and uncertainty that risks rippling beyond Chad’s borders, across the Sahel and Lake Chad region. The country is currently facing an increase in attacks from non-state armed groups (NSAG) in the Lac Province, where internally displaced persons have increased from 171,000 at the beginning of 2020 to more than 400,000 as of March 2021. The country also hosts the largest number of refugees fleeing conflicts in the Central African Republic, Sudan, and the Lake Chad Basin.

DR CONGO

THOUSANDS FLEE CLASHES IN MASISI TERRITORY

Around 7,500 people fled clashes between the Congolese armed forces and non-state armed groups in the center of Nyabiondo and its surrounding villages. The displaced have found refuge in Nyabiondo’s referral health center, towards Bukombo, Masisi center and Kashebere, in North Kivu, where they require urgent humanitarian assistance. Access in the affected areas is a challenge and at times not possible due to ongoing fighting.