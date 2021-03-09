West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (2 – 8 March 2021)

NIGER

MEASLES OUTBREAK PERSISTS

Cases of measles have been on the rise since the start of the year in the three health districts of Mirriah (Zinder region), Abala and Balleyara (Tillabéri region). In the first two months of 2021 alone, 1,221 suspected measles cases have been registered nationwide, compared to 2,798 cases recorded in 2020. This represents almost half of the 2020 caseload (44%). According to local authorities in the Tillabéri region, some 80% of the infections are among children below four years; almost half of whom are in the Abala health district. These cases include children who had not been vaccinated and those suffering from malnutrition. Regional health authorities and their partners are providing emergency medical care to those affected.

EQUATORIAL GUINEA

DEADLY EXPLOSIONS IN BATA

On 7 March, a series of explosions occurred at an armoury of the Nkuantoma Gendarmerie and military barracks in Bata, the country’s economic capital. According to the Health Ministry, at least 98 people have been killed and 615 wounded in the explosions. The explosions have caused widespread damage to residential buildings and to a newly constructed hospital. The Government described the situation in Bata as catastrophic and called for the international community’s support to respond to humanitarian needs. In particular, the Minister of Foreign Affairs requested for urgent medical support including mobile hospitals, first aid materials, doctors, medical equipment and medicines, as well as temporary shelter and food assistance.

DR CONGO

HEAVY RAINS IN THE EAST

On 2 March, heavy rains hit several villages in Kabambare territory, in eastern Maniema province, and destroyed about 50 houses and two schools. At least 250 victims found refuge with host families. So far, they have not received any assistance. In the eastern Tanganyika province, two people died and dozens more were reported missing after heavy rains in Moba territory on 26 and 27 February. At least three schools were destroyed, affecting more than 700 pupils. Several families whose homes were destroyed or damaged are forced to sleep outside. They urgently need shelter, medical care and food.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ATTACKS ON AID WORKERS PERSIST

In February, 49 incidents of insecurity against humanitarian workers or property were recorded, a decrease from 66 in January. However, one NGO staff was killed in Bambari, in central Ouaka prefecture and another kidnapped for ransom in Kaga-Bandoro, central Nana-Gribizi prefecture. The most affected sub-prefectures are Bossangoa (Ouham prefecture) with 13 incidents and Kaga-Bandoro with eight. Theft, robberies and lootings represented 53% of all incidents. The number of incidents recorded in February remains relatively high compared to 2020, when, on average, 35 incidents were recorded per month.