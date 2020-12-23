West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 – 23 dec 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

SEVERAL INGOS TO SUSPEND ASSISTANCE DUE TO INCREASING INSECURITY

Due to the deteriorating security situation ahead of the general elections on 27 December, several international NGOs temporarily reduce activities and relocate staff from various locations across CAR to the capital, suspending most assistance in the west and centre of CAR. A local NGO also reported that humanitarian assistance had become impossible in Bossembélé and Yaloké, where parts of the population are still displaced. 365 incidents against humanitarians have been recorded in the country between January and November 2020.

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

MORE THAN 5,000 CHILDREN AFFECTED BY SAM IN KASAI CENTRAL

More than 5,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were recorded in six health zones of Kasai Central in November 2020, according to NGO COOPI. Several malnutrition treatment units are experiencing challenges in treating children with low birth weight and medical complications. Additional assistance in Food Security, Water, Hygiene and Sanitation and Health is urgently needed for an effective response to malnutrition in the province

MALI

3,000 MALIAN REFUGEES MOVED BACK TO GOUDOUBO CAMP

3,000 Malian refugees have moved back into Burkina Faso’s Goudoubo refugee camp, nine months after insecurity forced them to abandon the site. Goudoubo hosted 9,000 refugees until March this year when a series of violent attacks emptied the camp. Some of the refugees made the choice to return to Mali, while the remaining fled to Dori town. National authorities have reinforced security in and around Goudoubo.

UNHCR warned that attacks by armed groups in the Sahel will lead to further displacement in a region already hosting nearly two million IDPs and hundreds of thousands of refugees.

NIGERIA

AID TRUCKS REACH DAMASAK AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF ACUTE FOOD AND NFI SHORTAGES

Some 11 aid trucks carrying food, NFIs and other critical supplies reached Damasak town,

Mobbar LGA, near the border with Niger on 20 December ending two months of severe shortages for 78,000 IDPs, host community populations and returnees who continue to arrive in the town. Escalating non-state armed group attacks and clashes with government forces had made the movement of aid trucks to Damasak impossible causing acute shortages.

Attacks targeting aid assets along supply routes and major roads have spiked in recent weeks.

UNHAS helicopter flights were also suspended for nearly two weeks in November following an attack. Partners on ground will commence immediate distribution of supplies to affected populations.

MASS VACCINATION CAMPAIGN AGAINST POLIO IN HIGH-RISK STATES

The Federal Government of Nigeria supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners vaccinated over 23 million children as part of the Sub-National Immunization Plus Days campaign. The mass vaccination campaign which was the first since the outbreak of COVID-19, followed a protocol for safe implementation. Although the WHO Africa region was certified wild polio-free in August 2020 by the Africa Regional Commission for Certification of Polio Eradication, the Nigerian government, WHO and partners have continued to prioritize immunization by implementing various campaigns across the country with a bid of sustaining polio immunity and reducing deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases.