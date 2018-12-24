West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 – 24 December 2018)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID CONVOY ATTACKED

Armed men on 14 December attacked a convoy of NGO vehicles in the central Ouaka prefecture and robbed aid workers of valuables.

No one was hurt in the incident. The NGO has temporarily suspended operations in the area.

Attacks against aid workers are recurrent across the country. More than 20 attacks were recorded in November. Between January and November 2018 more than 25 aid organizations were forced to temporarily suspend work.

CONGO REPUBLIC

OVER 5,500 FLEE DRC VIOLENCE

More than 5,500 people, mainly women and children, have fled to the Republic of Congo after recent clashes between Banounou and Batende communities in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. The refugees have settled in Makotimpoke area in central Congo. Clean water, food, shelter and medical care are the main needs, according to an assessment on 18 December. The authorities have provided initial assistance. The fighting between the two ethnic groups erupted on 16 December after a dispute over the burial of a local chief.

DR CONGO

CHOLERA DECLINES IN KASAI ORIENTAL

Cholera infections have sharply declined in Kasai Oriental province since the last week of November, with 33 cases registered down from more than 100 the week before, according to provincial health authorities. Twenty cases were recorded in the week ending on 9 December.

The authorities and WHO launched a vaccination drive on 12 December. A total of 5,853 cases and 277 deaths were recorded in the province between February and December.

NIGERIA

OVER 40 IDP HOMELESS AFTER FIRE DESTRUCTION

More than 40 families have been left homeless after fire destroyed their shelters in a displacement camp in Ngala locality, Borno state, on 13 December. The inferno was reportedly caused by cooking fire. Nearly 60 per cent of the camp’s 40,000 residents live in makeshift shelters in overcrowded conditions, increasing the risk of fire outbreaks. The harmattan season, now fully underway, comes with increased risks of fire incidents as makeshift shelters mostly made from raffias and bamboos become dry and more flammable. Partners are mobilizing assistance for the affected families as efforts are underway to enlighten IDPs on fire risks and mitigation measures during the dry season.