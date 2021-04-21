West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13 – 19 April 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

On 18 April, 100 internally displaced people (IDPs) were injured in a fire at the PK3 IDP site in Bria town in Haute-Kotto prefecture and at least one hundred shelters were destroyed in three blocks of the site. IDPs received treatment at the local hospital and more than 20 community tents were set up to accommodate affected families. Humanitarian partners are assessing the damage and response requirements. The Rapid Response Mechanism and the UN Children Fund (UNICEF) have prepositioned 800 non-food items emergency kits in Bria. The site in Bria hosts more than 38,000 IDPs.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported a significant increase in sexual violence cases in Bangui since December 2020. The number of consultations at the community hospital of Bangui has doubled, from 173 in December 2020 to 340 in January 2021, and 421 in February. In 2020, 95 per cent of patients (1,900 individuals) were women and girls, 100 were men. Of those patients, 52 per cent were minors. Access to health facilities and support structures remain a serious concern, including in the capital, and seeking support remains stigmatised. In 2020, only 26 per cent of patients treated by MSF arrived within the critical time of 72 hours of their sexual assault.

MALI

Following rumors about a new attack on the city of Aguelhok, inhabitants have been fleeing the region to seek safety and security. Most of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have moved to Inamzil village, 15km west from Aguelhok, while others have left for Algeria or Kidal town. 180 households have reportedly been moved Tissakadawen, Assikad and Barrage Sud towns, 60 km southeast from Aguelhok. IDPs urgently require water, food, water, and basic health commodities.

CHAD

Figures of the Cadre Harmonisé (CH), which is a regional analysis framework identifying populations affected by food crises, indicated that the number of food insecure people in Chad is expected to increase from nearly 4 million, during March- May 2021, to 5.1 million during June-August 2021, which coincides with the lean season, of which more than 1.7 million in severe food insecurity. The situation is alarming considering the decrease in crop production in the Sudanese region and low water resources in the Sahel and Sudanese zones also impacting pasture availability. The analysis of food consumption reveals that 12.6 per cent and 27.7 per cent of households in the country have poor and borderline food consumption, respectively. These households already face a significant food consumption deficit.

DR CONGO

On 12 April, a health worker was reportedly injured during an attack on a health facility by armed men in Uvira territory in South Kivu Province. Several goods of the health centre were looted. Following this incident, more than 1,000 inhabitants of the villages Bijojo 1 and Bijojo 2 moved to the localities of Lemera and Rurambo.

More than 10,500 people returned to their villages in Rwampara health zone in Irumu territory in Ituri Province since 7 April. According to Mercy Corps, this return movement has been motivated by the current lull observed in the territory. Returnees voiced their needs for access to health care, shelter support, and seeds to resume their agricultural activities. They had fled armed attacks and military operations in Mwanga health zone in September 2020.