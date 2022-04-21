West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12-18 April 2022)

NIGERIA

ARMED GROUP IN ADAMAWA STATE, DISPLACING CIVILIANS

On 18 April, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack reportedly forced several residents to flee Bitiku town, Madagali local government, Adamawa state, with NSAG members firing sporadic shots as they entered the town. Armed men also looted homes and set them ablaze. Madagali LGA is the most affected by Adamawa state's ongoing armed conflict, as it borders the Sambisa Forest, where NSAGs are reported to have several camps.

CAMEROON

US$376M REQUIRED TO ASSIST 2.6M PEOPLE IN URGENT NEED OF ASSISTANCE

On 14 April, the United Nations and the government of Cameroon jointly launched the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan for Cameroon, which will require US$376 million to assist 2.6 million people in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. The plan strives to provide life-saving assistance and reduce the vulnerability of people affected by crises. In Cameroon, protracted crises, violence, displacements, natural hazards, and sanitary crises exacerbated the severity of humanitarian needs, leaving 3.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

ATTACK AGAINST HEALTH PERSONNEL IN KOUI, OUAHAM-PENDE PREFECTURE

On 13 April, armed men ambushed four health personnel from the Koui Hospital in Koui sub-prefecture, Ouham-Pendé prefecture, northwest, looting medications, cash, motorcycles and cell phones. The health personnel were on a mission to supervise activities in four health facilities south of Koui, which provide primary health care to about 1,500 people

ATTACKS, VANDALIZATION, & LOOTINGS IN THE WEST DISPLACE 900 CIVILIANS

On 11 April, armed groups attacked villages, vandalized and looted people’s houses and belongings, forcing 900 people to flee from villages in Ombella M’poko Prefecture in the west, including Moinam, Gontikiri, Gbon,

Zokombo, Zawelé, and Boy-Balé to Zawa and Yaloke in M’poko Prefecture. Displaced people found refuge with host families and in a school. They critically need shelter assistance, as some of them sleep out in the open. Humanitarian partners are mobilizing to provide vital aid. Since the end of March, a series of attacks in the same region have killed ten civilians and injured one severely