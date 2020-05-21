West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (12 - 18 May 2020)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

SUSPENSION OF AID ACTIVITIES IN NDELE

On 15 May, four INGOs issued a joint statement announcing the suspension of their activities in Ndele, Bamingui Bangoran Prefecture, in the north east of the country, until further notice. This is due to a spike in attacks against civilians and humanitarian organizations from 29 April to 10 May. To ensure critical humanitarian needs are met, an emergency response team has been deployed to Ndele to assist the people affected by recent clashes in the region.

CHAD

RELOCATION OF 30,000 IDPs IN LAC PROVINCE

On 11 May, authorities from the Lac province launched the relocation of internally displaced persons from Diamerom to Amma.

They had fled their homes because of nonstate armed group activities and the subsequent military operations in the area.

Five days after the start of the operation, a total of 3,317 people have been relocated.

Most of them are women (56%) and minors (61%). Humanitarian partners provided them with shelter, water, essential household items and installed 30 handwashing stations in the new site. A mobile clinic has been set up and COVID-19 sensitization sessions are being organized.

DR CONGO

90,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY SOUTH KIVU FLOODS

Torrential rains since mid-April have affected some 90,000 people, damaged about 15,000 houses, flooded almost 15,000 hectares of farmland and vegetable crops, and prevented 7,000 children from attending school. Food, access to water and hygiene services, protection services are among the most pressing needs.

GUINEA BISSAU

ALARMING SURGE OF COVID-19 CASES

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) called for intensified prevention and response actions in Guinea-Bissau as the number of cases has increased at an alarming rate, from 54 to 913 in two weeks, making the country one of the most infected on the continent in number of cases per capita. In addition, the high level of stigma and the lack of knowledge of the population about the disease are factors worsening the situation.

NIGERIA

ARMED FIGHTERS LOOT MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND BURN HOSPITAL

Armed men raided Kusur community, Geidam LGA, Borno State, on 19 May, breaking into the main public health facility to loot essential drugs and medical equipment. There is growing concern for aid operations, particularly the health response, as five attacks targeting health facilities were recorded over the last four months in Borno State. On 18 May, raiders attacked Dapchi community, Bursari LGA, Yobe State.

They looted and set ablaze the main public health facility. With worsening levels of malnutrition in Yobe state, the targeting of health facilities raises health and wellbeing concerns, especially for children.

VIOLENCE SEES 23,000 PEOPLE FLEE INTO NIGER

Escalating cashes and attacks by armed groups targeting communities across Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina states in the north-west region have forced some 23,000 people - mostly women and children - to flee to Niger since April 2020, according to UNHCR. This brings the total number of refugees in Maradi region of Niger to more than 60,000 since the first influx, in April last year. Efforts are ongoing to relocate at least 7,000 refugees to villages 20 kilometres away from the border, where water, food, shelter, access to health and other essential assistance can be provided.