West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 – 17 May 2021)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

THOUSANDS RETURN TO THEIR HOMES IN BOSSANGOA BUT FACE CRITICAL NEEDS

An improvement of the security situation has allowed for the return of 70 per cent of recently displaced people to Bossangoa, north-western Ouham Prefecture, their resumption of economic and social activities and the reopening of schools. Humanitarian partners identified urgent needs in various sectors, including food, child protection, protection from sexual and gender-based violence, health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, and education for returnees. More than 14,000 people had fled Bossangoa in February 2021, fearing clashes and reprisals. They had sought shelter in two spontaneous sites and surrounding fields.

NIGERIA

CLASHES DISPLACE OVER ONE MILLION, GOVERNMENT APPEALS FOR SUPPORT

According to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), renewed attacks and clashes between nomadic herders and farmers starting in January have displaced more than one million people, including 107,000 children, across six local government areas in the north-central Benue State. Most of the internally displaced persons have found shelter across camps that the state government established. On 16 May, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, told local media that the magnitude of the crisis and humanitarian needs are beyond the capacity of the state government, and appealed to local and international relief agencies for support.

DR CONGO

HEAVY RAINS CAUSE THE COLLAPSE OF MASISI-GOMA ROUTE

On 15 May, heavy rains and landslides caused the collapse of the Masisi-Goma axis in Mutiri town situated 65 km from Goma, the capital of North-Kivu. Due to a lack of resources, the rehabilitation of the collapsed roads is not expected soon. The route is critical for the transport of humanitarian assistance as well as commercial goods between the two cities. Masisi territory hosts more than 400,000 internally displaced people. Currently, central Masisi is only accessible by helicopter.

NIGER

OVER 10,000 PEOPLE NEWLY DISPLACED IN WESTERN NIGER

Between 14 and 15 May, over 10,000 people have sought refuge in the city of Tillabéri, in the locality of Namari Gougou and the rural commune of Sarkoira, while an unknown number of people are reportedly fleeing to Niamey. Recent attacks and insecurity have forced families to flee their homes in Zibane- Koira Zéno, Zibane Koira-Tégui, Kofouno, and Gadabo, located in Anzourou, an area made up of twenty-four villages, in Tillabéri region. These communities have faced recurrent attacks including killings, gender-based violence, rape, money extortion, and livestock theft along the border with Mali. More than 100 civilians have been killed in the Intoussane and Anzourou villages since 1 May. Aid groups are providing initial assistance to meet the urgent needs of the newly displaced as they plan for larger relief assistance. Priority needs identified include latrines, water, food, shelter, blankets, clothes and medicine,