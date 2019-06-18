West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 17 June 2019)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AID WORKERS ATTACKED,

WOUNDED

Five armed men on 13 June broke into the compound of an aid NGO in the northern Batangafo town. They attacked and wounded two aid workers and a guard and stole equipment and money.

Investigations are underway into the attack, the fifth against the same aid organization. Insecurity and armed attacks are prevalent across the country, regularly hampering humanitarian operations and subjecting civilians to abuse and violations.

DR CONGO

EBOLA NOT INTERNATIONAL EMERGENCY YET

WHO on 14 June declared that the Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC does not meet all the criteria for a public health emergency of international concern. The decision came after Uganda on 11 June confirmed Ebola in a five-year-old who travelled from the DRC with his family and later died. Neighbouring Tanzania has declared a state of high alert and Kenya is investigating a suspected case. As of 15 July, there were 2,148 cases and 1,440 deaths reported since the disease erupted in August 2018.

NIGER

AID WORKER, CIVILIAN KILLED IN AMBUSH

Gunmen on 14 June opened fire on a vehicle near Tcholori locality in the southern Diffa region, killing an aid worker and another civilian. The attackers stole the vehicle and abducted one person. Since January, armed attacks against civilians have risen sharply in Diffa, claiming more than 150 lives, while over 100 people, including women and children, have been abducted. On 10 June, armed men kidnapped 13 people after raiding a village in Diffa.

MALI

ATTACKS DISPLACE OVER 800

More than 800 people have been displaced after recent armed attacks in villages in the central Mopti region. Over 330 people fled their homes following a violent raid on Sobanou-Dah on 10 June that claimed 35 lives, according to the Government. An initial count placed the death toll at 95. A separate attack, also on 10 June, on Djoumbo-Peulh village forced around 500 people to flee towards Sévaré town for safety. Majority of the survivors are deeply traumatized, cite security as a priority and need psychosocial assistance. Aid organizations are providing emergency assistance. The attacks have deepened the suffering of civilians at a time when many communities are grappling with high food insecurity in the lean season that runs until harvests in September.

NIGERIA

AT LEAST 30 KILLED IN BOMB ATTACK

At least 30 civilians were killed on 16 June when attackers strapped with explosives hit a crowd watching a football match in Konduga town in the north-eastern Borno state. Heavy firefight was also reported between security forces and armed elements in Maiduguri, Borno’s capital. A spate of armed attacks in recent months have claimed many civilians and forced tens of thousands to flee in crowded camps.