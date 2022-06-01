An upsurge in attacks on humanitarians threatens assistance to vulnerable people, 1 June 2022

Bangui, 1 June 2022 – The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic (CAR), Ms. Denise Brown, strongly condemns the increase in attacks against humanitarian organizations, which in some cases have forced organizations to suspend their activities for the security of their staff.

Four attacks against humanitarian workers occurred over the course of just one week. Two humanitarian organizations suspended their activities after armed attacks on their staff. In most cases, humanitarian workers were assaulted and their personal belongings stolen. In addition, armed individuals ambushed a humanitarian team distributing food and other supplies and stole relief items, leaving 230 displaced families waiting for assistance in disarray.

"Civilians are the most affected by this disturbing increase in violence. And every time a humanitarian organization is attacked, access to water, food, health care and education is threatened in a context where more than half the population needs humanitarian assistance. I call on all parties to respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and allow humanitarian organizations free passage," said Ms. Brown.

Assistance to more than 46,000 vulnerable people, mostly internally displaced people, will be disrupted in the north-west of the country in the areas of health care, gender-based violence, protection and camp management, following the suspension of assistance of the two organizations attacked by armed individuals.

"2.2 million people in CAR do not have enough to eat and do not know where their next meal is coming from. It would be catastrophic if a humanitarian organization working in food security was forced to suspend its activities due to attacks by armed men," explained the Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown.

Between January and May 2022, 69 security incidents affected humanitarians, including one humanitarian killed and 16 injured.

