UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 - Reporting Period: September- October 2021

In September and October, violence by armed groups and clashes between them and the national army and their bilateral allies have continued. From 15 October, a unilateral declaration of a ceasefire announced by the CAR President has resulted in a decrease in violence, which could be temporary as military operations and armed groups activities have not entirely stopped.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian needs Overview (HNO) for CAR, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance will grow from 2.8 million to 3.1 million.