UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 - Reporting Period: September- October 2021
In September and October, violence by armed groups and clashes between them and the national army and their bilateral allies have continued. From 15 October, a unilateral declaration of a ceasefire announced by the CAR President has resulted in a decrease in violence, which could be temporary as military operations and armed groups activities have not entirely stopped.
According to the 2022 Humanitarian needs Overview (HNO) for CAR, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance will grow from 2.8 million to 3.1 million.
more than 28,170 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 404 children formerly associated with armed forces and groups received reintegration services;
23,804 children and mothers received free essential care;
4,471 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated;
about 7,400 people gained access to safe drinking water and - about 5,808 households assisted with essential household items and 5,900 households benefited of WASH assistance through the RRM.