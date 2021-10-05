UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4 - Reporting Period: July - August 2021

During July and August, CAR continued to experience clashes and conflicts, resulting in a new spike in the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). In particular, during the month of August the general trend recorded from February to July (a small preponderance of returns versus new movements) was again reversed bringing the number of IDPs to 712,945. In this context, where the population bears the brunt of the sustained tensions and increased armed violence and most people are hardly accessible to humanitarian workers,

more than 19,000 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 406 children formerly associated with armed forces and groups received reintegration services;

31,067 children and mothers received free essential care;

7,890 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated;

about 3,500 people gained access to safe drinking water and - about 14,566 households assisted with essential household items and 9,096 households benefited of WASH assistance.