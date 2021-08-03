CAR
UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - Reporting Period: January to June 2021
In May and June 2021, CAR continued to experience fighting, which, together with a new spike of COVID-19 cases, further deteriorated the humanitarian situation – which is at its worst level in five years. The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) is the highest in 8 years and humanitarians continue to experience significant limitations of humanitarian access, making assistance to the 2.8 million people in need even more challenging.
During the reporting period:
More than 22,900 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), 32 children formerly associated with armed forces and groups were supported;
16,980 children under 5 received free essential care;
8,259 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition have been treated;
More than 18,600 children gained access to education