UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - March-April 2021

In Central African Republic (CAR), the months of March and April were marked by a decrease in armed violence as the national army and the allies gradually regained control of areas previously occupied by the Coalition des patriotes pour le changement (CPC).

As a result, people are partially returning to their homes and the number of displaced people is slightly declining, as confirmed by figures from the Commission Mouvement de Populations (CMP). However, despite these encouraging trends, the security situation in the country is still tense, the state of emergency and national curfew still in place, and according to OCHA, the number of people with acute needs remains the highest in five years.