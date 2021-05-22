CAR
UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - March-April 2021
Highlights
In Central African Republic (CAR), the months of March and April were marked by a decrease in armed violence as the national army and the allies gradually regained control of areas previously occupied by the Coalition des patriotes pour le changement (CPC).
As a result, people are partially returning to their homes and the number of displaced people is slightly declining, as confirmed by figures from the Commission Mouvement de Populations (CMP). However, despite these encouraging trends, the security situation in the country is still tense, the state of emergency and national curfew still in place, and according to OCHA, the number of people with acute needs remains the highest in five years.
During the reporting period:
More then 7,000 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), and 53 separated and unaccompanied children were identified and provided with temporary care in foster families;
2,960 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated;
About 40,000 IDPs and returnees gained access to safe drinking water.