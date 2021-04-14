UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - January-February 2021

Highlights

On 18 January, the Constitutional Court confirmed the re-election of Central African Republic (CAR) President Faustin Archange Touadera. The security situation remains tense as the national army and allied bilateral forces continue to regain control of areas occupied by the Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement (CPC) since mid-December.

As of February 2021, 742,000 people were estimated to be internally displaced. This represents the largest number of internally displaced persons (IDP) registered since 2014 and a 19 per cent increase since October 2020.

23,154 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), and 180 new cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against children were registered and supported.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in CAR in mid-March, 5,015 positive cases including 63 deaths (as of 1 March) have been confirmed.