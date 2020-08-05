UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report: May-June 2020

Highlights

The first case of COVID-19 in the Central African Republic (CAR) was recorded on 14 March and by the end of June, the country had registered 3,788 cases and 47 deaths. On 12 June, President Touadera announced the easing of some restrictions, including the reopening of places of worships, restaurants and bars. To mitigate this move, he imposed the compulsory wearing of masks in public places.

UNICEF’s COVID-19 response plan comes in addition to the CAR HAC and is reported against separately.

In May and June, CAR continued to experience clashes between armed groups, as well as other forms of violence.

UNICEF and its partners ensured the release of 427 children from armed groups, including 71 girls. They were all enrolled in UNICEF supported reintegration programmes.

19,364 people including 9,036 were children under 5 and 3,373 pregnant women received free essential care in conflict-affected areas and 5,779 children aged from 6 to 59 months suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated.

3,784 people gained access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene in conflict-affected areas (including IDP sites).