UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report: July-August 2022

Highlights

In July and August heavy rains hit the Central African Republic. At least ten people were killed, 22,450 people lost their homes and were forced to relocate, a dozen bridges destroyed, thousands of latrines and wells flooded. The reporting period was also marked by persistent clashes between armed elements and the security forces, continuing fuel shortages throughout the country and logistical constraints due to many roads being cut during the rainy season. UNICEF continued to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families and achieved the following key results: