UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report: July-August 202

Highlights
In July and August heavy rains hit the Central African Republic. At least ten people were killed, 22,450 people lost their homes and were forced to relocate, a dozen bridges destroyed, thousands of latrines and wells flooded. The reporting period was also marked by persistent clashes between armed elements and the security forces, continuing fuel shortages throughout the country and logistical constraints due to many roads being cut during the rainy season. UNICEF continued to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable children and their families and achieved the following key results:
-
B-75,855 children vaccinated against measles
-
more than 24,000 people, including flood-affected, gained access to safe drinking water
-
about 13,000 conflict-affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS)
-
more than 7,500 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treated
-
More than 5,800 households, including flood-affected received Non-Food Items (NFI)