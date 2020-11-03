UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report: July - August 2020

Highlights

Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Central African Republic (CAR) in mid-March, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 4,711 positive cases including 62 deaths (as of 30 August). All the seven health regions of the countries have reported cases, with the capital Bangui being the most affected by the pandemic, where an estimated 17% of the population live. Since July the government's new diagnostic strategy limits testing to suspected cases and to those considered as “people at risk”.