UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report: July - August 2020
Highlights
Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Central African Republic (CAR) in mid-March, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 4,711 positive cases including 62 deaths (as of 30 August). All the seven health regions of the countries have reported cases, with the capital Bangui being the most affected by the pandemic, where an estimated 17% of the population live. Since July the government's new diagnostic strategy limits testing to suspected cases and to those considered as “people at risk”.
In July and August, CAR continued to experience clashes armed conflicts.
UNICEF and its partners supported continuing learning through radio education programmes and 23,076 children benefitted from lessons broadcasting.
12,159 people including 10,288 children under 5 received free essential care in conflict-affected areas and 2,094 children aged from 6 to 59 months suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated.
5,610 people gained access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene in conflict-affected areas (including IDP sites)