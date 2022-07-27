UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report : January to June 2022

Highlights:

In the first six months of the year, CAR continued to experience armed conflict, which, together with new dynamics arising from the war in Ukraine, have further deteriorated the humanitarian situation.Humanitarian workers continue to encounter significant limitations in humanitarian access, making it even more difficult to assist the 3.1 million people in need. Of these, 1.4 million children have needs that are so complex and severe, that their physical and mental well-being is at risk.

From January to June 2022: