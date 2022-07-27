UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report : January to June 2022

Highlights:
In the first six months of the year, CAR continued to experience armed conflict, which, together with new dynamics arising from the war in Ukraine, have further deteriorated the humanitarian situation.Humanitarian workers continue to encounter significant limitations in humanitarian access, making it even more difficult to assist the 3.1 million people in need. Of these, 1.4 million children have needs that are so complex and severe, that their physical and mental well-being is at risk.
From January to June 2022:
- 1,436,172 children vaccinated against polio
- 56,887conflict-affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS). 531 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against children were registered and assisted.
- 19, 928 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treated.
- More than 14,000 households received Non-Food Items (NFI)
- An estimated 13,000 people gained access to safe drinking water and
- More than 380,000 children gained access to school