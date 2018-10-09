UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, August 2018

Highlights

Over 40,000 children affected by the conflict benefitted from catch-up classes so to upgrade their knowledge and skills in 179 Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) located in 21 IDPs sites and 27 schools across the country.

Nearly 25,500 crisis-affected children, including 11,943 girls, benefited from psychosocial, recreational and educational activities in child friendly spaces, in Bangui and 9 crisis-affected prefectures.

Since January, a total of 19,298 children aged 6-59 months have been treated for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) across the country.

13 suspected cases of viral hemorrhagic fever recorded by a health center located in M’boki on the DRC border (Bas-Uélé province) tested negative for Ebola

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.3 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.5 million # of people in need (OCHA, June 2018)

614,679 # of Internally displaced persons (OCHA, July 2018)

Outside CAR

572,062 # of registered CAR refugees (UNHCR, July 2018)

2018 UNICEF Appeal US$ 56.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

In August, the security situation in Nana Gribizi (North) deteriorated. In Kaga Bandoro, the compound of a UNICEF partner was raided by armed men. This incident, which is not isolated, shows the difficulties faced by humanitarian partners in this area. On the axes around Kaga-Bandoro, the security has deteriorated sharply. Humanitarian convoys are frequently stopped and robbed by armed men. This situation has forced several humanitarian organizations to restrict their movements in the area and/or to suspend activities.

In June, all the villages on the Mbrès-Ndomété axis, still in Nana Gribizi, were burned down during fights between armed groups. 2,000 houses in about fifteen villages were burned, four health facilities (FOSA), and two schools vandalized. To date, the burnt villages are deserted by their population and, some, occupied by armed groups. Over 7,000 people fled to Mbrés, Kaga-Bandoro, into the bush and to others location in this area. Part of the population of Mbrès also moved pre-emptively in the bush and on the Mbrès-Bakala axis. Between the 9th and 11th of August, a joint assessment mission reached Mbrès, which had been inaccessible since June. UNICEF participated in the mission and provided a first health and nutrition response to the population in need. Humanitarian partners including the ones involved in the RRM, are organizing the emergency responses in Health, Shelter / NFIs, Food Security and Protection.

On August 5th, fighting between armed groups broke out on the roads around Bria (Haute Kotto, centre), including the Bria-Irabanda and Bria-Yalinga axes. Looting and killing were reportedly committed in the villages. The violence forced 13,530 people from these axes to move to the site of PK3 in Bria where there are now 37,589 displaced persons. In August, local sources reported several dozen children deaths due to acute watery diarrhea in the Mingala area (BasseKotto). No humanitarian actor has reached this remote area for over a year because of extreme insecurity. On August 31, a join Inter-Agency rapid assessment mission under MINUSCA military escort went from Bambari to Nguedere (7km north of Mingala) by helicopter. UNICEF participated in the mission and delivered to the Mingala health center manager some WASH materials and medicine. The mission reported a serious health situation, with an average of 1 to 2 children aged 0-5 years reportedly dying every week because of diseases caused by non-drinkable water consumption. For now, the insecurity in the area continues to prevent humanitarian access.