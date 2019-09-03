UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 July 2019

Highlights

• The overall situation remained relatively calm in July, but precarious, with 29 incidents against humanitarian actors recorded.

• Following the successful completion of Round 0 of the response to the polio epidemic at the end of June, UNICEF, in partnership with the CAR government and WHO went ahead with preparations for Round 1, which will target over 827,000 children aged 0-59 months from mid-August

• All eight alerts recorded by the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) during the month related to returns, in the Southeast and the Northwest, confirming a trend already observed over the past few months. The RRM assisted 28,085 individuals with non-food items (NFI) and 22,382 with WASH.

• In response to the measles outbreak in Kaga Bandoro sub-prefecture at the end of June, UNICEF supported a vaccination campaign which reached 17,055 children aged 6-59 months

• WHO declared the Ebola epidemic in neighboring DRC as a "public health emergency of international concern". The national preparedness plan for CAR is being updated, with UNICEF participation.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The overall situation remained relatively calm in July, but precarious. All eight alerts recorded by the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) during the month related to returns, in the Southeast and the Northwest, confirming a trend already observed over the past few months, and generally attributed to positive effects of the February peace agreement.

However, small scale incidents and attacks targeting civilians continued throughout the month. Likewise, according to OCHA, 29 incidents affecting aid workers occurred in July, the highest monthly total since January. Batangafo area (Ouham, Northwest) has been particularly affected in the past few months. In addition, fighting between traders and armed elements in Bangui’s 3rd district between 10 and 12 July resulted in 5 deaths and 27 wounded according to hospital sources.

On 17 July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as a "public health emergency of international concern". With a common border of more than 1,500 km, trade and daily population movements with the DRC, the risk of the spread of Ebola virus disease (EVD) to the Central African Republic (CAR) is taken seriously by the CAR authorities. The national EVD contingency plan is being updated, with UNICEF participation.

No new cases of polio were reported in July, the total remaining at five (four in Bambari and one in Bimbo) since the beginning of the epidemic in May. UNICEF, in collaboration with partners, went ahead with preparation for the next round of the vaccination campaign, now planned for mid-August (see the Health and C4D sections below for details).