UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, 31 March 2019

Highlights

The road from Bangui to the Cameroonian border was blocked for about ten days by an armed group, disrupting the country's main supply line. Many security incidents continue to be observed in several parts of the country, particularly in the north-central and south-eastern regions.

The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) increased in February to almost 656,000 according to OCHA. This is a 15 per cent increase in six months.

Since January, 4,174 children suffering from SAM were admitted in 520 outpatients therapeutic programme (OTP) service points, and 47 hospital-based stabilization centres (SC); 53 health facilities offering nutrition services are closed due to the conflict, affecting the catchment area for 103,000 children under five.

In March 3,754 IDPs children, including 1,630 girls, returned to school with UNICEF support in Paoua, Batangafo, Bossangoa, Bria, Kaga Bandoro, Bangassou, Bakouma, Bria, and Rafai.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Despite the peace agreement the situation in certain parts of the country remained tense. In the process of appointing a new Prime Minister and Government, one of the armed groups blocked the road linking Bangui to the Cameroon border for about 10 days, thus disrupting the country’s main supply line and hindering delivery of humanitarian assistance and others.

Several transhumance-related incidents were still reported in March, mostly in Nana-Gribizi and Ouham prefectures, in the center-north of the country, which generated several casualties and the flight of up to several thousand people. The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) increased in February to almost 656,000 according to OCHA. This is a 15 per cent increase in six months.

An interagency mission led by OCHA in Zemio (Haut Mbomou, Southeast), reported on 3 March that about 80,000 people in the town and surrounding area need urgent humanitarian assistance. Haut Mbomou is one of the hardest to reach areas in CAR due to long distances, poor roads and acute insecurity created by antagonistic armed groups.