UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, 30 June 2019

Highlights

During this first semester, nearly 184,000 crisis-affected people gained access to safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene; nearly 70,000 out of school children (boys and girls 3-17 years) gained access to education in areas highly affected by crises and, nearly 50,000 children highly affected by the crisis received psychosocial support through child friendly spaces, and the RRM assisted over 116,000 people with essential household items and 35,000 with access to clean water.

More than 79,000 children under five were vaccinated against polio in response to the epidemic declared on 29 May.

A new measles outbreak was reported in June in Ouandago area on the Kaga-Bandoro-Kabo axis

Situation in Numbers

30 June 2019

1.5 million

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.9 million

# of people in need

(OCHA, March 2019)

613,031

# of Internally displaced persons

(OCHA, May 2019)

Outside CAR

604,515

# of registered CAR refugees

(UNHCR, June 2019)

2019 UNICEF Appeal

US$ 59 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Following the killing of 34 civilians by an armed group in the area between Bocaranga and Paoua (Northwest) reported last month, the security situation has somewhat normalized following the "Harmmer" military operations and negotiations led by MINUSCA, the peacekeeping force, allowing almost all the 12,000 people who had fled to return home. Response by UNICEF and partners continued in June in the Child protection, education, WASH and NFI sectors.

From 19 to23 June humanitarian actors based in Kaga Bandoro, including UNICEF, visited Mbrès sub-prefecture (Nana Gribizi, Centre), an area heavily affected by violence and destruction in mid-2018. According to the mission, almost all the area’s 27,000 people have returned home. Despite an improvement in the security situation which has allowed humanitarian actors to intervene since early 2019, acute needs remain in the health, nutrition, NFI, WASH and education sectors. The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) is planning a new intervention in the area.

On 29 June, a tripartite agreement was signed between the governments of CAR, Cameroon and UNHCR to facilitate repatriation of CAR refugees. According to UNHCR, about 20% of Cameroon’s currently 285,000 refugees from CAR have expressed their willingness to return home.

On 30 June, a new measles outbreak was reported in Ouandago area on the Kaga-Bandoro-Kabo axis (Nana-Gribizi, Centre), as 15 samples sent for analysis on 28 June tested positive. This is the second measles outbreak in CAR in 3-4 months, and UNICEF is preparing to support the response.