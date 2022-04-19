UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: January - February 2022

In the Central African Republic (CAR), the first two months of the year were marked by the continued violence of armed groups and clashes between them and the national army and their bilateral allies.

The security situation in the country remained tense, the outbreak of COVID19 reached its third wave, and the number of incidents related to explosive devices remained high. According to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance should increase from 2.8 million to 3.1 million this year - 63 per cent of the population.

Of these, 1.4 million children have needs that are so complex and severe, that their physical and mental well-being is at risk.

-20,251 conflict-affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS). 133 new cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against children were registered and assisted.

-2,088 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated.

-more than 2,800 households received Non-Food Items (NFI)

-an estimated 15,000 people gained access to safe drinking water and -more than 72,000 children gained access to formal or nonformal education