UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 December 2021
In 2021, humanitarian needs in the Central African Republic (CAR) increased again. The resurgence of armed violence and the downturn in the Central African economy have left most of the population in a vulnerable position. Access to people in need of humanitarian assistance remained generally difficult throughout the year, because of military operations, the scattering and disruption of major armed groups and the emergence in the Northwest of the threat of explosive devices making access more challenging, and killing and injuring people.
Despite multiple challenges UNICEF's humanitarian response has been able to continue without interruption. Among other highlights:
more than 114,000 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 1,468 children formerly associated with armed forces and groups received reintegration services;
the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) exceeded its yearly targets and reached 227,638 newly crisis-affected people with essential household items and 178,664 with WASH;
127,173 children and mothers received free essential care;
about 30,000 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated;
about 114,000 people gained access to safe drinking water and - more than 150,000 children gained access to education.