UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report - Reporting Period: 01 January to 31 December 2021

In 2021, humanitarian needs in the Central African Republic (CAR) increased again. The resurgence of armed violence and the downturn in the Central African economy have left most of the population in a vulnerable position. Access to people in need of humanitarian assistance remained generally difficult throughout the year, because of military operations, the scattering and disruption of major armed groups and the emergence in the Northwest of the threat of explosive devices making access more challenging, and killing and injuring people.

Despite multiple challenges UNICEF's humanitarian response has been able to continue without interruption. Among other highlights: