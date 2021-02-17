CAR
UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report - November - December 2020
Highlights
- As the year 2020 comes to a close, the humanitarian crisis in Central African Republic (CAR) remains one of the deepest in the world and the last two months of the year have been marked by a further increase in violence. In the run-up to the 27 December presidential and general elections and following the invalidation of former president Francois Bozizé’s candidacy by the Constitutional Court, a new coalition of several armed groups attacked and occupied several cities and towns.
- The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) went from 623,010 at the end of October to over 681,930 at the end of December, according to the figures published by the Commission on Population Movements.
- In October, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released the 2021 Humanitarian needs Overview (HNO) for CAR : the number of people in need in 2021 will increase from 2.6 million to 2.8 million and the number of people with acute needs will grow by 12% compared to 2020.
- Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in CAR in mid-March, 4,971 positive cases including 63 deaths (as of 31 December) have been confirmed.
- 18,538 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), and 234 new cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against children were registered and supported.
- 8,674 children under 5 suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) have been treated.
- 16,552 people including 13,242 children under 5 and 3,310 pregnant women received free essential care in conflict-affected areas.