UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report - September-October 2020

Highlights

Due to the combined effects of violence, COVID-19 and structural fragility, an estimated 2.8 million people – 57 per cent of the population – will need humanitarian assistance in CAR in 2021, according to OCHA’s Humanitarian Needs Overview released in October. This includes 1.3 million children. Some 1.9 million people, or 39 per cent of the population, will experience acute vulnerabilities that threaten their survival, a 12% increase over 2020.

Following partial reopening in July, CAR schools, closed nationwide since 27 March, fully reopened on 19 October with considerable difficulty. According to the Education Cluster, around 1.4 million children left the school system due to the closure of schools. The risk is that a high percentage will not return to school, in a country where only 49 per cent of children manage to complete primary school.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected, 4,875 positive cases including 62 deaths have been confirmed as of 31 October, representing only 164 new cases in two months.

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) assisted 29,504 people, mostly children with essential household items (NFIs), and 12,400 with WASH - 5,128 conflict affected children benefited from play and recreational activities through UNICEF supported Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), and 219 new cases of gender-based violence (GBV) against children were registered and supported.