UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, March & April 2020

Highlights

On 14 March, the Central African Republic (CAR) registered its first confirmed case of COVID-19. By the end of April, the country had registered 143 cases, almost all in Bangui, and no deaths. Prevention measures announced by the President on 26 March included the closure of schools, bars, airport and borders. School closures affected over 1,370,000 pupils. UNICEF’s COVID-19 response plan comes in addition to the CAR HAC and is reported against separately.

In March and April, CAR continued to experience clashes between armed groups, as well as other forms of violence.

UNICEF and its partners obtained the liberation of 416 children from armed groups, including 131 girls. They were all enrolled in UNICEF supported reintegration programmes.

In response to the measles epidemic, UNICEF supported the vaccination of 824,738 children aged 6 months to 10 years in 10 health districts. 459,577 children under five were vaccinated against polio in 12 health districts as part of the UNICEF-supported response to the ongoing outbreak.

4,372 children aged 6 to 59 months suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were treated.