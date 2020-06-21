UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, January & February 2020

Highlights

In January and February 2020, the overall humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic remained precarious due to enduring tensions and violence. Clashes between armed factions were reported in Vakaga, HauteKotto and Basse-Kotto. As a result, the number of internally displaced people reached 702,300 (14% of the country’s population) up from 669,906 two months earlier.

In response to the polio (cVDPV2) cases in Berberati and in Bocaranga districts, round 1 of the Polio vaccination was conducted from 31 January to 2 February 2020 in 12 districts, targeting 397,922 children from 0-59 months.

Ten UNICEF staff were deployed, 486,240 doses of mOPV2 were supplied and in total 446, 837 children were vaccinated. The second round was conducted from 29 Feb to 2 March in the same districts.

As people displaced by the floods continued returning home in Bangui urban area, UNICEF and partners disinfected 1,130 houses and 517 wells, and also built 29 latrines and 18 showers and distributed 598 WASH kits for remaining IDPs on sites. 28,250 conflict-affected children (41% girls) gained access to education and 23,135 (46% girls) participated in UNICEF supported psychosocial activities through Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) throughout the country.