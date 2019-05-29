UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, April 2019

Highlights

The security situation in April was calmer than previous months.New humanitarian needs mostly relate to IDPs and refugees’ returns, and to assessments conducted in areas inaccessible until now. In response to a measles outbreak in the north of the country, UNICEF supported a vaccination campaign targeting over 45,000 children aged 6-59 months in the health districts of Paoua (Northwest) and Vakaga (Northeast). With UNICEF support, 4,461 new IDP and returnee children, including 2,130 girls, returned to school in crisis-affected areas across the country - UNICEF and partners ensured the release of 96 children - including 39 girls - from armed groups in areas surrounding Bangassou and Kaga-Bandoro The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) reached 13,169 people with Non-Food Items (NFI) and 2,933 with WASH assistance



SITUATION IN NUMBERS

30 April 2019

1.5 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.9 million # of people in need (OCHA, March 2019)

655,000 # of Internally displaced persons (UNHCR, March 2019)

Outside CAR

598,000 # of registered CAR refugees (UNHCR, March 2019)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The security situation in April was generally calmer than in previous months. As a consequence of the blockage by an armed group of the main road linking the capital Bangui to Cameroon, MINUSCA forces intervened on April 5 to dislodge the armed elements. The fighting caused an unconfirmed number of local residents to flee.

The Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) recorded six alerts, which is the lowest monthly total alerts in six months. New humanitarian needs reported in April by the RRM and inter-agency missions mostly relate to IDPs and refugees’ returns, and to assessments in areas which were inaccessible up to now.

Thus, for the first time in two years, from 10 to 15 April, an inter-agency assessment mission led by OCHA with UNICEF participation managed to access the Alindao-Pombolo-Bangassou axis (Southeast), where 90,000 vulnerable people, mainly displaced, live in very difficult conditions with acute multisector needs and mostly without humanitarian assistance due to security and access constraints. UNICEF is already working with partners to step up response.

In line with the overall calmer situation, there were 17 incidents against aid workers in CAR in March according to OCHA, down from 32 in January, for a first quarter total of 70 (still up from 65 over the same period in 2018). Two aid workers were killed in CAR from January to March 2019, and 10 were injured.

From 2 to 9 April, representatives of Humanitarian Fund donor countries (Belgium, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Jersey, Switzerland, United Kingdom) visited Central African Republic. The delegation held talks with humanitarian partners, authorities, and MINUSCA’s leadership. The delegation split in two groups and one group visited Bria while the second visite Kaga Bandoro. The visit to Bria included UNICEF’s Education and Child Protection programmes.