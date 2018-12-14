UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, October 2018

Highlights

As of the end October 2018, 25,576 children affected by sever acute malnutrition have been admitted in therapeutic centers (91 per cent of the target) with a cure rate of nearly 90 percent.

In Ndele (North), UNICEF and its partner War Child released 122 children including 12 girls from an armed group.

Since the beginning of the year, the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) has received 68 alerts and carried out 56 assessments; based on these assessments, RRM partners ACF, ACTED and Solidarités International have reached a record 208,179 people with NFIsthrough 40 interventions, and 136,625 with WASH through 31 interventions; initial beneficiary targets for the year have largely been exceeded, reflecting both the continuing deterioration of CAR’s humanitarian situation and a high level of donor support.

The Humanitarian Needs Overview recently released by OCHA estimates that 2.9 million people (including 1.5 million children) will require humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic in 2019, up from 2.5 million in 2018 (+16%).

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.5 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.9 million # of people in need

(OCHA, October 2018)

642,842 # of Internally displaced persons (OCHA, October 2018)

Outside CAR

574,600 # of registered CAR refugees (OCHA, October 2018)

2018 UNICEF Appeal

US$ 56.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The Humanitarian Needs Overview recently released by OCHA estimates that 2.9 million people (including 1.5 million children) will require humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic in 2019, up from 2.5 million in 2018 (+16%). This situation directly results from the combined effects of the multiplication of conflict situations across the country, diminishing humanitarian funding, and the increasing number of attacks against humanitarian actors. In October alone, 22 incidents against humanitarian workers were reported according to OCHA, negatively impacting humanitarian access in the heavily crisis-affected prefectures of Ouham, Ouaka and Nana Gribizi.

Seven weeks after the start of the new school year, 340 schools remain closed in areas where violence and insecurity persist (Batangafo, Bambari, Bangassou, Bria, Rafaï, Paoua and Zemio.) About 170,000 children have not yet started their schooling. During the reporting period, UNICEF financially supported a field visit in Paoua for the MoE to monitor educational activities in line with the “back to school” campaign and the integration of displaced children into schools. The results of the mission demonstrates that out of 141 schools in the prefecture of Ouham Pende, only 5 have opened, mostly due to insecurity. UNICEF in collaboration with its implementing partners continues to advocate for the school reopening through community sensitization activities countrywide. October was also marked by three epidemics. An outbreak of Hepatitis E has been confirmed in Bocaranga (Ouham- Pendé Prefecture) and caused one person’s death on the 2nd of October. As of the 30th of October, 74 cases have been reported (32 confirmed and 42 suspected). This epidemic is the fourth in CAR since 2001. On the 2nd of October, health authorities also declared an outbreak of monkey pox in the village Zoumé Kaka in Lobaye prefecture, with 9 confirmed cases. This is the third monkey pox outbreak this year. Finally, on the 21st of October, the Ministry of Health reported three cases of yellow fever discovered in Bangui, Mboki (Haut-Mbomou) and Bocaranga (Ouham Pendé). These cases have all been treated.

The end of the rainy season is marked by a resurgence of violence and protection incidents, particularly in the Haute- Kotto prefecture where, after a peace initiative by armed groups in Pendé (Bria-Irrabanda axis) on the 2nd of October, 8 people, including 7 women and 1 man, were kidnapped on the 6th of October by armed elements. In Bria, a 16-year-old displaced child was abducted by armed groups. The presence of armed groups in the city's outskirts forced 230 households (1,327 people) living on these roads to move again to the PK3 internally displaced persons (IDP) site in Bria.