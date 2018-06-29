UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, April 2018

Highlights

 April was marked by a new cycle of violence in the capital Bangui, and consequently by increased tensions in several of the country’s major cities, including Kaga Bandoro and Bambari; this has resulted in further access constraints for humanitarian actors.

UNICEF registered 29 new cases of rape against children in conflictaffected areas in the centre and north of the country; all received medical attention and psychosocial support from UNICEF partners.

485,812 children under five were vaccinated against polio with support from the Ministry of Health, UNICEF and its partners.

In Seko, 55km north east of Bambari in the centre of the country, 4,605 IDPs who had fled attacks that killed dozens between the end of March and early April, benefited from non-food items through the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), despite a highly volatile security environment.

UNICEF and partners set up 35 new temporary learning spaces in conflict areas in the Southeast, benefitting 3,153 mostly IDP children

Situation in Numbers

April 2018

1.3 million

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.5 million

# of people in need

(OCHA, April 2018)

669,997

# of Internally displaced persons

(CMP April 2018)

Outside CAR

582,165

# of registered CAR refugees

(UNHCR, April 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018

US$ 56.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

On 8 April, MINUSCA and the internal security forces launched a military operation to neutralize armed groups in the PK5 area of the capital Bangui. On the sidelines of this operation, three episodes of major violence were recorded between 8 and 11 April during which at least 145 people were injured and taken care of in various health facilities in the city. In total, 31 people died. The fighting in Bangui has led to a revival of inter-community tensions, and the PK5 area, the main Muslimmajority neighbourhood in Bangui is at risk of becoming an enclave again, and humanitarian access is restricted by armed groups. The resurgence of tensions in Bangui has had negative echoes in several of the country’s main cities including Bria,

Kaga-Bandoro, Bambari and Ndele, where demonstrations against the peacekeeping force MINUSCA and the Government have created a climate of tension. Because of the insecurity, in some of these locations, humanitarian partners temporally suspended their movements and activities.