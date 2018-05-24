UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, March 2018

Highlights

• Massive human rights violations have been committed by armed groups along the Bambari-Ippy axis in Ouaka. At least 69 people have been killed since 20 March, several villages burned and at least 10,000 people have been forced to move into the bush and to IDP sites in Seko and Tagbara. As of March 31, UNICEF RRM and protection partners were preparing to respond.



• An increase in violence has been reported in cross-border areas with Chad in Ouham and Ouham-Pende prefectures. The transhumance period is ongoing and armed groups are fighting for the control of the territory. Humanitarian access along the border has become almost impossible.



• Reflecting the ongoing deterioration of the country’s humanitarian situation, RRM partners have assisted 26,140 children and their families with NFIs, and 20,354 with WASH services.



• The Humanitarian Fund (HF-CAR) has launched the process for the first 2018 allocation. An envelope of $ 11 million has been released with a reserve of $ 3 million to cover emergencies.



March 2018

1.3 million

# of children in need of humanitarian assistance

2.5 million

# of people in need

(OCHA, March 2018)

687 398

# of internally displaced persons

(OCHA, March 2018)

Outside CAR

546,000 # of registered CAR refugees

(OCHA, March 2018)

UNICEF Appeal 2018 US$ 56.5 million

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Humanitarian and access situations have continued to deteriorate in March, especially in several areas in the North West, East and South East regions of CAR. Fighting between armed groups have been exacerbated by the transhumance, which has remained one of the main conflict drivers in the affected areas.



Armed groups have raided several villages in the North-East of Bambari, along the Bambari-Ippy axis. Massive human rights violations have been reported, at least 69 people killed and several villages burned down. A UN peacekeeper was also killed. Despite worrying security conditions, the humanitarian coordination in Bambari (UN and NGOs) is mobilized to respond to the most critical needs in Seko and Tagbara, where 561 and 567 households (IDPs) have been registered. Thanks to UNICEF support, partner Espérance has started identifying displaced children in three internal displaced person sites in Tagbara and Seko. Three Child Friendly Spaces are being built. Response in the WASH, NFIs and Education sectors is being planned.



Humanitarian partners have limited access to the remote town of Rafaï (Mbomou prefecture). In March, clashes between armed groups in the area resulted in the displacement of 5,754 people around the MINUSCA base in Rafaï. RRM partner ACTED conducted an exploratory mission, identifying the main humanitarian needs of the displaced and host population and is planning to respond in April with the support of the logistics cluster to transport NFI kits and wash materials. In coordination with UNICEF, Enfants Sans Frontières (ESF) and Médecins d'Afrique (MDA) have managed access to the area from Bangassou. For the Education sector, ESF has trained 12 teachers who will facilitate the resumption of school activities. In relation to the Child Protection sector, ESF has built three Child Friendly Spaces with the support of the priests of the parish. ESF has also organized mobile activities in areas near the town. In nutrition, MDA has carried out a nutritional screening which gave results superior to 15% of severe acute malnutrition (SAM).



In the North-West, especially in Maïtikoulou and Silambi, fighting between armed groups has escalated. Most of the inhabitants have taken refuge in Markounda, while some of them have crossed to Chad. 7,800 displaced people have been registered in Markounda since February 2018. Due to the current security situation, humanitarian partners have been forced to suspend their activities in this area. Between December 2017 and March 2018, at least 22,000 people arrived in Chad, according to UNHCR.