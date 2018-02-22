22 Feb 2018

UNICEF Central African Republic Humanitarian Situation Report, 1 – 31 December 2017

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Dec 2017
preview
Download PDF (1.29 MB)

Highlights

• Violent fighting between armed groups around the town of Paoua in the north of the country led to the displacement of more than 25,000 people at the end of December. The displaced persons continue to flock to Paoua.

• By the end of December, the number of displaced persons had increased by 71 per cent since January 2017 (from 402,240 IDPs in January to 688,700 in December 2017) leading to an unprecedented increase in humanitarian needs since 2014.

• Due to the increase of emergencies in 2017, the number of people benefiting from the Rapid Response Mechanism led by UNICEF surpassed the number of beneficiaries in 2016.

• The end of year exams, which had been suspended since June in Bria, was facilitated for over 10,000 children.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

1.2 million Children in need (2017 Humanitarian Response Plan)

2.4 million People affected (2017 Humanitarian Response Plan)

688,700 Internally displaced persons (UNHCR, 31 Dec 2017)

542,380 Refugees in neighbouring countries (Chad, Cameroon, DRC, Congo) (UNHCR, 31 Dec 2017)

UNICEF Appeal 2017 US$ 53.6 million

