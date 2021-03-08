UNICEF Central African Republic Flash Update, 8 March 2021

Context and humanitarian situation

Despite a decrease in the number of clashes, the security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) remains tense as the national army and allied bilateral forces continue to regain control of areas occupied by the Coalition des Patriotes pour le Changement (CPC) since mid-December. In the past few weeks, military operations primarily concerned the areas of Bambari and Bossangoa, triggering new waves of displacement. The state of emergency declared on 21 January was extended for six months and the nationwide curfew is now from 8pm to 5am. With the second round of the legislative elections scheduled for 14 March and the continuing military operations, the overall situation remains volatile.

OCHA estimates that the current crisis has caused the displacement of 276,000 people and according to UNHCR an additional 109,000 Central Africans are currently in DRC, Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of Congo due to the crisis. Although more than half of the displaced are thought to have already returned home, more than 129,000 remain internally displaced according to OCHA. For fear of further attacks, most of them have sought shelter in in locations they consider consider safer within the affected towns, such as churches, or have fled to the surrounding bush where they live in deplorable conditions and generally cannot be accessed.

Given the current violence, protection is one of the most urgent needs of displaced people. Cases of sexual violence against women and girls and child protection issues such as unaccompanied and separated children and forced recruitment are being reported. Humanitarian assessments also continue to show that food, primary health care, water and sanitation, essential household items and shelter are the other most urgent humanitarian needs. Access to aducation is also becoming an acute problem. In a joint statement realeased on 23 Februar, CAR Humanitarian Coordinator Denise Brown and UNICEF Representative Fran Equiza alerted that half of the country’s children are currently out of school because of the conflict, 999 schools are non-operational as a result of fighting and 26 are still occupied by armed groups.

Meanwhile, while the movement of trucks between Cameroon and CAR is slowly resuming in escorted convoys, the ongoing insecurity is still causing major disruptions on the main supply route (MSR1), delaying the timely delivery of essential aid to affected populations and sustaining increases in the prices of food staples. Adding to the negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19, this new crisis is further aggravating food insecurity in a country already affected by a high prevalence of acute malnutrition, which assessments by UNICEF partners show is reaching critical levels among newly displaced children.

Humanitarian access remains a major concern, with 115 incidents against aidworkers (including one death) reconrded by OCHA in January and February against 46 in 2020 over the same period, sustaining the suspension or reduction of humanitarian presence in most affecte areas.