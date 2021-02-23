UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No.10 reporting period November – December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the first case of COVID-19 in CAR in mid-March, 4,971 positive cases including 63 deaths (as of 31 December) have been confirmed. Although confirmed cases have decreased significantly in recent months, relatively few tests are carried out in CAR, leaving the real extent of the pandemic in the country only partially known. The outbreak of election-related violence aggravated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools were closed again in mid-December.

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

• 175,135 people were reached with critical WASH supplies and services

• 448 schools equipped with handwashing stations to ensure safe back to school;

• 29,519 additional children following lessons on the radio;

• 11,490 children aged 6-59 months admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) across the country;

• 1,120 families received humanitarian multi-sector cash transfers

• 13,929 children and community members received psychosocial support.