UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 as of 1-15 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 15 July, the Central African Republic (CAR) has registered 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders - 87% of which are local transmissions. 53 deaths have been reported.

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

Water supplied to 4,000 people in neighbourhoods experiencing acute shortages in Bangui;

225 handwashing facilities set up in Kaga Bandoro, Sibut, Bouar and Nana Bakassa for an estimate of 45,000 users per day;

126 schools in Mambere Kadei, 87 in Nana-Mambere and 7 in Ouaka prefectures equipped with handwashing stations to ensure safe back to school to final year students;

9,750 children following lessons on the radio;

3,099 patients, including 2,045 children under 5 received free essential care;

11,189 children aged 6-59 months admitted for treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) across the country;

1,071 children and community members received psychosocial support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of 15 July, the Central African Republic (CAR) has registered 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders - which 87% of which are local transmissions. 53 deaths have been reported.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a decrease in number of new cases does not mean an improvement in the epidemiological situation. This decrease is linked to the new diagnostic strategy that limits testing to symptomatic suspects and people at risk.

Indeed, since 30 June 2020, the Ministry of Health and Population has been revising and updating the strategy for the detection of COVID-19 cases. In order to come to this change, various elements were taken into consideration, including the evolution of the situation

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, all schools in the country have been closed since the 27 March, but on 10 July the Ministry of Education announced their gradual reopening from 15 July, giving priority to grades whose students must sit for examinations at the end of this school year. UNICEF is working with the Ministry of Education to ensure that the reopening of schools meets minimum hygiene criteria to prevent the spread of the virus.