UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6, 15-30 June 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In the Central African Republic (CAR) COVID-19 confirmed cases continue to increase. As of 30 June, 3,788 cases and 47 deaths have been confirmed out of 24,362 people tested. Local transmission cases have sharply increased and represent 86% of total cases.

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

City water distribution restored in Berberati and Bossangoa covering more than 52,000 people;

206 handwashing facilities set up in Bangui, Kemo and Ouham Pende prefectures and along the main road to Cameroon for an estimated 52,300 users per day;

44,505 additional children following lessons on the radio;

4,043 patients, including 2,025 children under 5 received free essential care;

2,016 caregivers sensitized on infant and young child feeding practices;

22 children survivors of gender-based violence (GVB) have been identified and assisted;

3,085 children and 1,203 community members received psychological support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

As of 30 June, 3,788 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths have been confirmed out of 24,362 people tested. Local transmission cases have sharply increased and represent 86% of total cases.

198 cases have been reported among United Nations personnel, among them 177 are active, 20 cured and one resulted in death.

According to a projection made by the Ministry of Health and Population 10,000 COVID-19 cases will be registered by the end of July and 16,000 by the end of August (OCHA, 2020) Given the weakness of the country's health system, COVID-19 has further aggravated the medical infrastructure situation. The pandemic continues to spread in the country, mostly in the western part, and health structures are struggling to provide the necessary services to the most vulnerable populations.

In addition, a sharp economic slowdown is expected. Economic growth is expected to drop by a margin between 3.6 to 5.6 per cent points below its pre-COVID-19 levels. There has been a significant increase in food prices compared to their level since before the partial closure of the border with Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Despite improvements in the testing system at the border, important delays in the entry of commercial and humanitarian goods from Cameroun have been reported (OCHA, 2020)