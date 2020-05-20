UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3, 1-15 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The pace of the COVID-19 epidemic in the Central African Republic (CAR) continued to quicken in the first half of May, with the number of confirmed cases increasing from 64 to 301, with still no casualties reported.

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

• An estimated 2 million people (40% of the country’s population) continued to be reached daily with COVID-19 radio spots broadcast on the main radio stations;

• Water supplied to an additional 6,000 people in Bangui and 17 handwashing stations installed in critical points for 8,500 users per day;

• 265 handwashing stations set up in Kaga Bandoro, Bossangoa and Berberati for 53,000 users per day;

• 4,959 patients, including 2,472 children under 5 received free essential care;

• At least 44,205 children following lessons on the radio;

• 12 children released from Ngaragba Central Prison thanks to COVID-19 related measures reunited with their families;

• 4,044 people sensitized on COVID-19 child protection risks and receiving basic psychological support.

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The surge in new cases comes as the health authorities have been stepping up testing. However, a significant proportion of tested individuals could not be contacted for their results, and the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) called on 13 May for anybody in this situation to report themselves.

Two weeks into restrictions on road traffic between CAR and Cameroon imposed by the CAR government, the proportion of imported cases in the total number of CAR cases has decreased from 75% to 60%.

According to market surveillance data by REACH, 72% of market traders surveyed nationwide reported at the end of April having had fewer customers in the previous two weeks. The main reasons mentioned were movement restrictions, fear of COVID-19, and lack of financial means. However, COVID-19 does not yet seem to have a significant impact on the average price of the minimum expenditure basket (MEB) on the main markets countrywide.