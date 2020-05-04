UNICEF Central African Republic COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2, 16-30 April 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central African Republic (CAR) increased sharply in the reporting period, jumping from 12 on 15 April to 64 on 30 April, with still no casualties reported. Imported cases, mostly from Cameroon, CAR’s main trading partner, make up 75% of the total (48 out of 64).

In this reporting period results achieved by UNICEF and partners include:

• An estimated 2 million people (40% of the country’s population) reached with COVID-19 radio spots broadcast daily on 12 stations across the country; 811,525 COVID-19 sensitization messages also distributed through mobile phone networks

• 11 boreholes under construction in Bangui and surroundings

• 2,000 prisoners sensitized to COVID-19 prevention activities in Bangui and Mbaiki

• 13 handwashing stations set up at control points along the main road to Cameroon

• 20,412 children and mothers received free essential care

• 27,947 parents sensitized on infant and young child feeding practices in the context of COVID-19

• 168 school lessons in French and Sango recorded for the radio education program,

• 960 officials from local authorities (including 477 women) sensitized on COVID-19 child protection risk and basic psychological support

• 10 tons of medical supplies received

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central African Republic (CAR) increased sharply in the reporting period, jumping from 12 on 15 April to 64 on 30 April, with still no casualties reported. Imported cases, mostly from Cameroon, CAR’s main trading partner, make up 75% of the total (48 out of 64).

The CAR authorities have therefore stepped up efforts to control the flow of travellers coming from Cameroon, increasing sanitary controls at the main border crossings and along the main road to the capital Bangui. On 27 April, the Interior and Transport Ministers issued a joint decree suspending traffic between four main Cameroon border crossing towns (Ngaoundaye, Garoua-Boulai, Gamboula and Yantchi) and Bangui for a duration of 1 month. Exceptions apply for commercial trucks, as well as official, and UN and humanitarian NGO vehicles.

All active confirmed cases are currently located in the capital Bangui. However, with the current acceleration of both importation and local transmission, the risk that the epidemic will eventually reach the interior of the country is increasing