UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 8 March 2021

Women and girls are the main victims of the conflict in CAR

In the week of 15 to 21 February alone, UNHCR recorded 22 cases of rape in Bouar, a small market town in western CAR; 15 girls and 7 women were victimized by armed groups. The latest crisis has exacerbated the gender-based violence across the country.

Out of resources: CAR underfunded emergency

The situation in CAR has, for years, been one of the most consistently overlooked and underfunded emergencies in the world, forcing UNHCR and its humanitarian partners to reduce critical activities. This year, and this emergency, is unfortunately no different.

Preventing COVID-19 from spreading within communities

In recent weeks, positives COVID-19 cases have been identified among CAR refugees, especially in Cameroon. Prevention measures are being prioritized both to protect the displaced population and to prevent the spread of the virus in host communities.