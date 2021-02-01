UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 29 January 2021

As of 28 January 2021, countries bordering the Central African Republic (CAR) have reported the arrival of over 105,000 individuals who fled from (CAR) as a result of the violence that erupted amid the December 2020 elections. With an estimated 92,000 arrivals, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has received over 90% of the new refugees, most of whom are living in dire conditions in remote areas, without basic shelter and facing acute food shortages. Within CAR, the continuing volatility has hampered the humanitarian response and made access to the internally displaced populations more difficult, while the main road used to bring supplies remain shut by the armed groups.

Operational Context

Political and security situation in Central African Republic

The escalating violence surrounding the presidential and legislative elections held on 27 December 2020 in CAR has triggered a growing refugee influx into neighboring countries. According to estimates provided by local authorities, over 105,000 individuals have fled CAR into Cameroon (5,342), Chad (6,275) and the Republic of Congo (1,630) and the DRC (92,053) as of 28 January 2020.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), some 100,000 persons are internally displaced within CAR as a direct result of the post-electoral violence and the ongoing tensions.

After confirming the re-election of President Touadéra, the Constitutional court is reviewing the parliamentary election results. It should make its ruling public in the next days and confirm the date of a potential second round of parliamentary elections later this year.

On 21 January, authorities declared a 15-day state of emergency across the country. Conferring "exceptional police powers to the civilian authority in certain circumstances", the authorities indicated that this aimed at facilitating the ongoing investigations following last week's offensive against Bangui.