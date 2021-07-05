UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 25 June 2021

New internal displacement following clashes in CAR

Besides the notable incident on the Chadian border, the security situation remains extremely volatile in important parts of CAR, particularly in the North-West, Centre and South-East of the country where an additional 38,000 internally displaced persons have been recorded by national authorities at the end of May 2021.

Joint UN-AU-ECCAS-EU mission to support peace and reconciliation in CAR

Following the killing of Chadian soldiers on the border between Chad and CAR at the of end May, a joint United Nations,

African Union, Economic Community of Central African States and European Union mission arrived in Bangui on 2 June for high-level consultations with the national authorities on the current situation in CAR and in support of the peace process.

Severe deterioration of the protection environment across CAR

UNHCR’s protection monitoring indicates a severe deterioration of the protection situation in CAR with a spike in various forms of abuse including instances of gender-based violence, violations of the rights to property, freedom and life as a direct result of the post-electoral crisis and the increased insecurity and violence across the country.