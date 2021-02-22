UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 22 February 2021

Over 109,000 persons have fled CAR due to the ongoing conflict (estimates from host governments as of 16 February 2021), the majority across the southern border to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To improve refugee access to potable water, sanitation facilities or food of refugees in DRC,

UNHCR is rolling out a plan to relocate approximately 35,000 new arrivals from border areas to four localities inland in three provinces.

UNHCR identified Eight COVID-19 cases among new arrivals and an additional 35 confirmed cases among refugees already in Cameroon, confirming the reality of the contamination risk amid this new influx.

Operational Context

Political and security situation in Central African Republic