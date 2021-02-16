UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 16 February 2021

Over 109,000 persons have fled CAR due to the ongoing conflict (estimates from host governments as of 12 February 2021), the majority across the southern border to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Within CAR, increasing attacks against humanitarian workers and blocked key supply routes are hampering UNHCR and other humanitarian organizations’ ability to assist the internally displaced populations. As further displacement is expected and humanitarian needs are growing, UNHCR and its partners continue to scale up their response to provide emergency assistance to affected populations.

Operational Context

Political and security situation in Central African Republic

As of 12 February 2021, local authorities in neighbouring countries reported the arrival of over 109,000 individuals who have fled from the Central African Republic (CAR) due to violence surrounding the 27 December 2020 elections. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), 92,053 persons reportedly sought safety), while 6,104 went to Cameroon, 7,406 to Chad, and 4,331 to the Republic of Congo.

While the situation in Bangui remains relatively calm, instability and violence persist across large parts of the country, particularly the west, the center and south-east, sparing only few regions and hampering humanitarian access to the affected population. There are regular reports of grave human rights violations and abuses, including sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrest and illegal detention, extortion, armed robbery, and looting creating of climate of general insecurity and lawlessness.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), some 100,000 persons are still internally displaced within CAR as a direct result of the post-electoral violence and the ongoing tensions. Concentrated in the main cities and towns of Bouar, Bangassou, Dekoa, Bouca, Ndomete,

Grimari and the surroundings of Bangui, most of these new IDPs are in urgent need of food, water, protection, essential household and shelter items, as well as improved access to health and adequate sanitation.

On 8 February, a truck convoy of fourteen UN humanitarian aid arrived from Cameroon to Bangui, escorted by the MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR. This was the first humanitarian convoy to reach Bangui since the blockade of the capital by rebels in December 2020. Over 500 trucks with critical UN and partners’ supplies, including food and medicines, are still stuck at the Cameroonian border since midDecember, along with over 1,100 trucks transporting commercial goods. As CAR is completely landlocked in the heart of the continent, the disruption of its main supply route with Cameroon is triggering food shortages and price rises on essential commodities with dire consequences on the population. Food, primary health care products, water and sanitation, essential household items, and shelter are the most urgent humanitarian needs in CAR.

In this volatile context, the state of emergency declared on 21 January 2021 has been extended for six months until early August as well as the countrywide curfew (18:00 to 5:00) in place since 13 January, which restricts humanitarian access to people in need. The second round of legislative elections has also been set on 14th March and the campaign is due to start on 27th February despite the ongoing conflict.