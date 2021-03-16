UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 15 March 2021

Second round of legislative elections in CAR

The Central African Republic (CAR) held the second-round legislative elections on 14 March, while the situation across the country is generally calm, tensions persist in the Lobaye area, forcing more refugees to flee into the Republic of the Congo (RoC).

Increase in rate of new arrivals into the Republic of the Congo

The rate of new asylum-seekers arriving to the Republic of the Congo reached about 1,000 people per week at the beginning of March. Cameroon, Chad and the DRC have reported no significant increases in new arrivals.

New wave of violence puts education on hold for displaced Central African children

Refugees and internally displaced Central African children have been deprived of their fundamental right to education. During this crisis, UNHCR is working with local authorities and partners to develop alternative options and ensure newly arriving children have educational opportunities.