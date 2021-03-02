UNHCR Central African Republic Situational Emergency Update - 1 March 2021

Displacement of Central Africans continues

Since the December 2020 electoral crisis in the Central African Republic, neighbouring countries have reported the arrival of at least 112,000 people into border locations who fled to escape armed conflict.

Regional Emergency Appeal

As humanitarian and protection needs grow, UNHCR is appealing for $164.7 million, of which $13.1 million are new needs related to the latest wave of displacement, to deliver critical assistance in CAR and neighbouring countries.

The threat of COVID-19

In addition to conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 is an ongoing threat to refugees and their host communities. UNHCR is working closely with local governments and partners to prevent the spread of the virus.