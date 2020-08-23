UNDP CAR COVID 19 response at a glance (17 Aug 2020)

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a severe strain on particularly fragile African countries such as the CAR, which are facing a multidimensional crisis in difficult economic and political conditions: Prolonged insecurity and conflict, lack,of state of authority, extreme poverty, fragile health systems, etc...

The pandemic erupts at a sensitive and critical moment as the country prepares for the 2020/2022 general and local elections and risks losing key development and sustainable peace gains achieved since the conflict in 2013.

To this end, the UNDP office in CAR worked actively within the UN country Team, under the leadership of the resident Coordinator and in consultation with the Government, to submit a comprehensive and holistic recovery, resilience and response plan to COVID19 consisting in three main pillars.