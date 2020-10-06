CAR
UN-CMCoord: Civil-military Coordination From a Humanitarian Perspective
What is CMCOORD ?
CMCoord is the essential dialogue and interaction between civilian and military actors in humanitarian emergencies that is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles, avoid competition, minimize inconsistency, and when appropriate, pursue common goals.
Five key CMCOORD objectives:
• To preserve humanitarian space
• To ensure appropriate relations between humanitarians and the military/police units
• To ensure a coherent approach with military and police actors
• To support the appropriate use of foreign or domestic
military assets in support of humanitarian operations
• To bring coherence to humanitarian relief activities
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.