UN-CMCoord: Civil-military Coordination From a Humanitarian Perspective

What is CMCOORD ?

CMCoord is the essential dialogue and interaction between civilian and military actors in humanitarian emergencies that is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles, avoid competition, minimize inconsistency, and when appropriate, pursue common goals.

Five key CMCOORD objectives:

• To preserve humanitarian space

• To ensure appropriate relations between humanitarians and the military/police units

• To ensure a coherent approach with military and police actors

• To support the appropriate use of foreign or domestic

military assets in support of humanitarian operations

• To bring coherence to humanitarian relief activities